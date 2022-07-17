Joyce Schumann

Joyce Ann Clements Schumann, 89, of Tucson, AZ, passed away April 26, 2022, due to complications from a fall. She was born in Grosse Pointe, MI, on August 28, 1932. A Tucsonan for 24 years, Joyce is known for shoo-ing a slow-moving ring-tailed mountain lion over the patio wall before it saw her Yorkie pup. She was described as "a force" and admired for her hospitality, leadership, and standing by her convictions. Joyce was the epitome of grassroots involvement and service throughout her life - from her first teaching job through the many political, civic, and volunteer positions she held in Texas, Michigan, and Arizona. Joyce was the first woman elected to the Lake Jackson City Council (Texas) and served as mayor pro tem. She actively served, with consistent faith, devotion, and leadership, the Episcopal parishes to which she belonged, most recently St. Philip's in the Hills. A University of Michigan graduate, she was a Delta Delta Delta sorority member and remained an active alum throughout her life. Joyce enjoyed traveling all over the world, treasured her beloved dogs, and enjoyed challenging others to cribbage and card games. One of her great joys was bringing people together. Joyce was preceded in death by her husband Robert C. Schumann (2003) and parents, Frank M. Clements and Mabelle Johnson Clements Burton. She is survived by three daughters and their spouses: Ann Schumann-Ousley (Todd Ousley) of Saginaw, MI, Harris Kendall aka Barbara Schumann and (Steve Anderson) of Tucson, AZ, and Ceci Watts (Steve Watts) of Rolling Hills Estates, CA; grandchildren Ian Ousley (Ciara Ousley), Dae Ousley, Josh Ousley, Mariah Watts McVeigh (Justin McVeigh), Natalie Watts; great-grandson, Adrian Bailey; brother Frank M. "Pete" Clements of Vero Beach, FL; and a wide circle of friends. Memorial: Saturday, July 23 at 10 a.m. at St. Philip's in the Hills Episcopal Church (4440 N. Campbell Ave at River Rd., Tucson, AZ). A reception will follow. The service will also be live streamed: (https://vimeo.com/727091679) and a recording available on the church website: https://stphilipstucson.org/ In lieu of flowers, the family suggests gifts to St Philip's in the Hills Episcopal Church, the Tucson Reid Park Zoo, and the Delta Delta Delta Foundation. Arrangements by Science Care.