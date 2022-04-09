 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Judith Jones

Jones, Judith Ann

Judith Ann Mills Jones was born to Albert R. and Lenore Y. Mills on January 18, 1944. She battled Alzheimer's disease for 4 years and passed away peacefully on March 30, 2022, at age 78. Judy attended Tucson public schools, graduated from Pueblo High School in 1962, and attended the University of Arizona. In her teens, she worked at Le Cave Bakery. Later, she worked at Westinghouse Infilco water treatment company as office manager. She then worked at the University of Arizona in the Department of Psychology as administrative staff and subsequently administrative assistant in the clinic. This is where she met her husband, Byron C. Jones, who remains at home in Memphis, Tennessee. Academic moves included Santa Fe, NM, Boulder, CO, where she was the office manager for the Central City Opera Company, State College PA, where she was the administrative assistant for the graduate program in Nutrition at the Pennsylvania State University, the position from which she retired. Fate had one last move in store, to Memphis, Tennessee. Judy's parents and brother, Albert "Butch" Mills passed away years before and Judy is survived by her husband of 44 years, Byron; a niece, Rebecca Mills and a nephew, Andrew Mills. Additionally, she is survived by numerous cousins. Judy enjoyed traveling with Byron, especially to France. A Celebration of Life will be held at East Lawn Palms Mortuary & Cemetery on May 7, 2022 at 10:30 a.m.

