AZEKA, Kenji Nelson
It is with great sadness that the family of Kenji Nelson Azeka announces his passing, on April 2, 2019 at Casa de la Luz Hospice in Tuscon, AZ. He was born in Spreckelsville, Maui, Hawaii on January 27, 1926 and spent his childhood on Maui.
He was drafted into the US Army at the end of World War II and served in the Signal Corps in occupied Japan, Germany and in the Korean War. He retired at Ft. Huachuca, Arizona in 1966 and subequently moved to Sierra Vista, where he spent the next 35 years. After the death of his wife in 2001, he moved to Tucson.
He loved eating, making music, and all things Hawaiian. He was a devoted husband of 50 years to his late wife, a loving and supportive father, grandfather and great-grandfather and a fun and generous companion to his large circle of friends.
He was predeceased by his wife, Florence, and five siblings. His survivors include his sister, Jane Tsukazaki of Honolulu, Hawaii: daughter, Susan (Grant) Kalasunas of Oro Valley, AZ, and son, Brian Azeka; grandson, Bryan (Alyssa) Azeka; granddaughter, Krista (Robert) Ochoa and great-granddaughters, Kiya Ochoa and Brooklyn Butterfield, all of the greater Phoenix area.
A Celebration of Kenji's life will be held on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at MARIPOSA GARDENS MEMORIAL PARK, 6747 E. Broadway Road, Mesa, AZ, with interment at Mariposa Gardens at a later date. Any celebration of Kenji must have, of course, a Hawaiian theme. So the family asks that attendees wear aloha shirts, muumuus, or other casual Hawaiian-wear.
In lieu of koden or flowers, the family asks that donations be sent in Kenji's name to the Casa de la Luz Foundation, 7740 N. Oracle Road, Tucson AZ 85740.