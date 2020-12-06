Kenneth Hatch

HATCH, Dr. Kenneth D.
11/30/1946 - 11/12/2020
Dr. Kenneth D. Hatch, 73, passed away November 12th in his home state of Nebraska after a brief illness.
Ken and his family moved to Tucson from Omaha, NE in 1989 where he was employed by UMC in the Department of Obstetrics & Gynecology. He began as the Division Director, and eventually became Chairman of the Department. On April 1, 2020 Ken retired, after which he was granted Professor Emeritus status in Obstetrics & Gynecology. He continued to help with complex surgeries when needed.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Rhea (Anderson); mother-in-law, LaNeta Anderson; son, Scott Hatch and wife, Kristan and their children, Jamie and Arvin Nitollama and Kaylen; daughter, Lara Brown and husband, Horace and their children, Payne, Camille and Aidan; brother, Dr. Ron Hatch and wife, Kerin; brother, Dr. Dennis Hatch and wife, Betty and many nieces and nephews.
A private family service is planned. Those who wish to contribute toward the memory of Dr. Hatch may contact Sonia Garcia at 1501 North Campbell Ave #245078, Tucson, AZ, 85724 or email Soniag@email.arizona.edu.
