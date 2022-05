It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Kenneth Lloyd Rinehart III. Born July 3, 1964 passed October 25, 2021. Survived by his wife Holly, mother Maryln, brothers Ben and Nick, niece Margot and nephews August and Henry. For all those who knew and loved Ken there will be a celebration of life on May 7, 2022 at 2pm at the home of Ken and Holly. Sensible Cremation.