Kevin Luft

LUFT, Kevin Andrew
Born: May 6, 1958, Chicago;
Died: May 19, 2021, Tucson.
Veteran, United States Air Force; Graduate,
Washburne Culinary Institute of Chicago.
Beloved Son of Carl and Rita (nee Lally) Luft. Cherished brother of Carl (Norine) Luft, Margaret Luft, Martin (Julie) Luft, and Susan (Charles) Hertenstein. Loving uncle of Michelle (Billy) Gentry, Brian (Erin) Hansen, Maggie (Dwayne) Lopez, Carl Luft, Joe Luft, and Claire (Andrew) Whitehead.
Funeral Service Friday, August 20, 2021, 9:00 a.m., DESERT ROSE HEATHER MORTUARY, Tucson, AZ;
Interment, Veteran's Memorial Cemetery, Marana, AZ. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Wounded Warriorshttp://woundedwarriorproject.org