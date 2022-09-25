LaVerne Acosta

LaVerne, who loved to be called "Nana" by her grandkids, departed her loving family on September 21, 2022. LaVerne was born in Memphis Tennessee on February 15, 1937 to Suda Cates Moore and James Moore. LaVerne moved to Tucson as a young girl and attended Tucson High School where she met her husband Marin G Acosta. She graduated in 1955. After graduation she married and started her family. As a Long Distance Operator for At&T, LaVerne was known for her loyalty and retired after a 35 year career. She was an active member of Pioneers of American and enjoyed spending time with her retired AT&T friends. She was proceeded in death by her beloved son Michael S Acosta 24 years ago on September 22nd 1998. She is survived by her son Mark M Acosta and his daughters Lauren K Acosta and Nicole M Acosta and her daughter Melinda S Chester, son-in-law David E Chester and their children Sean M Chester and Angela M Chester. In lieu of flowers, donations to TMC Peppi's House can be made in LaVerne's name.