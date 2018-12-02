LEON, Carlos (Charles) M.
Born on December 8, 1932 in Coolidge, AZ. He died on Tuesday, November 27, 2018. He is survived by three children, Mary Nunez, Carlos Leon Jr., and Angela Leon and predeceased by son, Mark Leon on April 3, 2018. Also survived by his sister, Ida L. Ahumada; his brother-in-law, Alfred Ahumada; and by his brother, Fr Jose M. Leon; also survived by six grandchildren and his niece, Yvonne and nephews, Edmund Leon, Ronald Leon, and Frank Leon. Rosary Tuesday, December 4, 2018 at 7:00 p.m. CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY. Mass Wednesday, December 5, 2018 at 10:30 a.m. at St. John Church. Interment will follow at Holy Hope Cemetery.