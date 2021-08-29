Leverett Clark

CLARK, Leverett Tiffany

86, passed away peacefully on August 13, 2021, at the Aslan's Home in Tucson, AZ. Special care had been given to him by his loving nephew, Mark T. Williams (Angie), of Tucson.

Born in Winsted, CT, on December 26, 1934, the son of Hallett Franklin and Katharine E. Tiffany Clark, Leverett moved to Tucson, AZ, with his parents in 1952. He earned his bachelor's degree in history from Duke University. After an active honorable tour of duty as a U.S. Navy Lt. (j.g.), he was employed by the Manufacturers Hanover Trust Company, working in New York City, Tokyo and London.

Leverett returned to Arizona, where he received master's degrees in French and Environmental Horticulture from the University of Arizona. A strong supporter of the Boyce Thompson Arboretum in Superior, AZ, Leverett was a leading proponent of its mission to popularize the use of desert plants in landscaping. He served as Executive Secretary of the Friends of the Arboretum, President of the Arizona Native Plant Society, and used native horticulture in his own yard on Calle Cortez in the historic Montevideo neighborhood in Tucson.