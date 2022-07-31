Lola Ferdon

Vearl was born May 11, 1922, in a farmhouse near Macon, MO. She died 100 years later on July 2, 2022, in Tucson. An archetype of the Greatest Generation, Vearl was hard working, dedicated, uncomplaining, and generous with a delightful sense of humor. As the oldest of six children during the depression she looked after her siblings, finished high school as Valedictorian, and then worked long hours in a war plant. After the war she moved to Tucson and was hired by the head of the UA Department of Anthropology as his administrative assistant, a job she kept until her retirement. While there she met and eventually married anthropologist Edwin Ferdon. After retiring they traveled through Europe and the Pacific Islands. After Ed passed in 2002, she returned to her passion of writing and in 2016 published a book of stories and memoirs entitled "Welcome to My World." In Arizona she is survived her daughters, Derre Ferdon (Jimmy Crabb) and Julie Ferdon (Don Smith); granddaughters, Amanda Ferdon and Kristy Crabb; grandsons, David and James Warren (Lori); and several grandchildren. In Missouri she is survived by her youngest sister, Hazel Reynolds and numerous adoring nieces and nephews. The family is grateful to Ellie, Estella, Monica and Pat, her caregivers and good friends during the last two years. Donations in her memory may be made to the local community food bank or to the Edwin Ferdon Memorial Scholarship established to assist undergraduates with financial needs. See https://give.uafoundation.org/EdwinFerdon.