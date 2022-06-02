Louis Plasse

PLASSE, Louis J.

Louis passed away Monday night, May 23, 2022, after a short illness. He was born, July 3, 1925, the son of Louis and Simone (Bonge) Plasse of Woonsocket, Rhode Island. He spent his early years in Woonsocket and then (after graduating) enlisted in the Army, where he served in the European Theater. He was awarded 2 Bronze stars for his work stringing communication wires, behind enemy lines.

After the war, he returned and married Lillian Moutier (his High School sweetheart). They moved to Rhode Island where he earned a teaching degree. During these years their son David was born. They moved from Rhode Island to Arizona where the climate allowed their son David, (who was wheelchair bound) to move around easier and enjoy life more. During these years they managed to visit all 50 states, an enjoyment they continued after they lost David. They also enjoyed playing music and Ballroom dancing.

During their time in Arizona, Louis continued to teach, and retired as Dean of Chaparral Career College.

Louis leaves behind, his wife, Lillian and was preceded in death by his father, mother and son, David.

He will be laid to rest, with Military Honors, at East Lawn Palms Cemetery on June 2, 2022. There will be no calling hours. Arrangements by EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY.

