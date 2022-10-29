Lyle Schnebly

Lyle Scott Schnebly loved living by the ocean and savoring the sunsets in Southern California with his dear wife, Nanci. Tucson always remained in his heart, and he often came back to visit friends, old and new. Wherever he went, Lyle had an unbounded interest in meeting people and sharing stories. He kept friends from Whitmore Elementary, Townsend Junior High, Catalina High School, and the Radio and TV department at the University of Arizona. After U of A, he honed his editing and producing skills at Video Workshop. From there, he moved into a career in voiceover. Lyle truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures; laughing with friends and family, singing and listening to music, taking beautiful photos, cheering on his favorite teams, playing cards, and spending time outdoors. Spotting a hummingbird or having an impromptu conversation would make his day! Lyle had an uncanny ability to connect with others in a deep and positive way, and often surprised people when he reached out right when they needed it most. Lyle touched many lives through his kind ways. To Lyle, there were no strangers, only friends he hadn't met yet. Lyle is survived by his wife, Nanci Peita Schnebly, his parents, Larry and Lee Schnebly, sisters Laurie Schnebly Campbell (predeceased, Pete) and Lisa Schnebly Heidinger (Tom), brother Lindsay Schnebly (Nan McNamara), nephews Christopher Campbell (Talisha) and Rye Heidinger, niece Sedona Heidinger, and countless friends. His deep and abiding love of, and faith in, God carried him through this life and into the next. Celebration of Life Service will be held at East Lawn Palms Mortuary & Cemetery (5801 East Grant Road, Tucson, AZ 85712) at 1:30pm on Wednesday, November 2nd, with reception to follow. A gathering will take place in California at a later date. To honor Lyle's bright personality, please wear Hawaiian shirts and bright colors. There will be an opportunity to share memories and stories during the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Ben's Bells @www.bensbells.org, a charity whose mission is to spread kindness, just as Lyle did each day.