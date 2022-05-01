Marc Coyner

Marc and Kimberly Coyner died two days apart after a car accident on 1/15/22 in Cancun. Their marriage was like a fairy tale. They met in high school and attended the U of AZ. Marc fell in love with Kim in college; Kim was focused on becoming a veterinarian. She graduated, studied veterinary medicine at Colorado State and completed a dermatology residency at U of GA. Marc became a teacher. He taught in AZ, NV and WA, completed a Master's degree and several endorsements. In 2002, Kim pursued her prince, they eloped to Kauai in 2003. In 2013 they moved to their home in Olympia. Kim ran her practice, contributed to journals and wrote a book. Marc wrote grants, co-led clubs, and yearbook. They loved their home, animals, traveling, kayaking and watching football. They are survived by Marc's father and stepmother, Michael and Susan Fryd; his sisters, Lisa Magee (Dan), Rachel Fryd, Hallie Fryd; his aunt and uncle, Lenore and Stewart Grabel; his uncle, Doug Coyner (Melody); Kim's aunt, Sharon Hopkins; her brother, Steven Fegan (Linda); her niece, Beth Cullop (Jordan) and her cousin, James Kanyur (Trisha). Marc's mother and stepfather, Judith and Thomas Coyner, predeceased him; Kim's mother, Gwendolyn Lower and her sister, Deborah Moore predeceased her. A memorial to celebrate their lives will be on 6/5/22, 11:30-2:30, Lacey Community Center, 9729 Pacific Ave. SE, Lacey, WA 98503. Arrangements: Breton Funeraria, Cancun, Mexico.