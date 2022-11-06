Margaret Larsen

Margaret Adams Larsen passed away on October 28, 2022 after a brief but tough battle with cancer. Margaret was "Queenie" to her Johnson and Larsen families. She was "Margi" to her many friends. Margaret lived an active, interesting, and meaningful life. Let us tell you a little bit about that life. Margaret grew up in West Texas and could summon up a great Texas twang and a "bless her heart" whenever she wanted to. She was gifted with a fierce intellect and an even fiercer drive to achieve. She cruised through college and graduate school, earning her MBA before she turned 21. Her early career was working for IBM in their computer division. She helped develop IBM's ARPANET system, which was the forerunner to the internet. In 1987, Margaret decided to change careers and hometowns. She did her research. She created spreadsheets. She Venn diagrammed career choices. She checked population growth rates and climate. Her final choice was Tucson and commercial real estate. She then interviewed with her future husband for a job in commercial real estate in Tucson, but he turned her down. So she went over to Grubb & Ellis and was Rookie of the Year in 1988. She earned her CCIM designation shortly thereafter. She ultimately forgave George and married him . . . but she didn't let him forget. They were married in 1989 and worked together in commercial real estate for the next 33 years. George and Margaret had a long and happy rest of her life together. In 1994, Margaret gave birth to a beautiful baby girl. They named her Olivia (or, "Sweet Angel" in Texan). Sweet Angel grew up, earned her own MBA, and now lives and works in San Francisco for GiveWell. Margaret had two guiding philosophies that she lived by: "Do something fun every day" and "Eat that frog!" She fulfilled the first by spending time with her friends and family, going to movies, and leading charity board meetings. . .which she actually liked to do! The second is a metaphor for doing the most challenging task first each day, which helped her accomplish so much in her career and volunteer work. Margaret's passion for helping the Tucson community shone through in everything she did. She was a Tu Nidito "Remarkable Mom." She was board chair at The Gregory School. She was honored for her volunteer work by Greater Tucson Leadership, the Fox Theater, National Charity League, and Tucson CREW. She was a lifelong member of the Junior League. Of the many charities Margaret embraced, she most cherished her role with Angel Charity for Children. As a Guardian Angel, one of three women trusted to guide the organization on a long-term basis, she helped raise millions of dollars to benefit disadvantaged children in Tucson. In return, she gained the love of a wonderful, supportive community of friends she considered her "Angels." Tucson is a better, more caring community because of Margaret and those Angels. Always achievement-oriented, the two most recent goals that Margaret was proud to accomplish were earning her "Distinguished Toastmaster" award in public speaking from Toastmasters International, and leaving a lasting legacy through creating the Angel Charity Foundation. At Toastmasters, Margaret gave hilarious speeches about her relationship with her seeing eye dog Kaia, and growing up in San Angelo, Texas. Most Toastmasters never make it to Distinguished Toastmaster. Those that do usually take about six years. Margaret accomplished it in less than two! When Margaret was diagnosed with cancer, she wanted to leave one more legacy for the children of Tucson. She used the short amount of time she had left to establish the Angel Charity Foundation, an organization that will support Angel Charity through a planned giving program. Aside from all of Margaret's accomplishments, what we who love her will miss most is her exuberance, her friendship, her beauty, her brains, her resilience, and her love of life. She was kind and thoughtful and smart and sassy, all at the same time. She'd beat you in five straight games of Scrabble and then send you a thank you card for a wonderful evening. Margaret was a top Angel Charity "Chance Ticket" seller for many years. In lieu of flowers, Margaret would want you to purchase an Angel Charity Chance Ticket from her. To do so, go to www.angelcharity.org/chance-tickets. Don't forget to write Margaret Larsen in the seller information section. She still wants to win! We now pray that God will bless Margaret's ever-loving heart, and call her His "Sweet Angel." A memorial service will be held for Margaret on November 13. For further details, please email margaretlarsenmemorial@gmail.com.