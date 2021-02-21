Margaret Mahoney

We pause to give thanks for the 78 years Margaret was with us. She peacefully passed from this life on Friday morning, February 12, 2021 in Tucson. She was born August 28, 1942 in Springfield, Ohio and moved to Tucson with her family in 1949. She attended Saints Peter and Paul school and graduated from Salpointe Catholic High School in 1960. Upon graduation, she enlisted as a wave in the U.S. Navy for three years. She also served in the Army Reserve for one year. Margaret's working career was with Mountain Bell Telephone Co., with TG&E and TEP for over 30 years. Margaret was a remarkable woman who dispensed kindness to all she came in contact with. Her passion was helping others all her life. It is impossible to adequately thank her for enriching our lives. Kindness was her trademark. She will not be forgotten. Margaret was preceded in death by her parents, John J. and Anna Lucille and brother, Robert E. Mahoney. She is survived by her brother, John P. Mahoney (Reena); four nieces, Shawn, Shannon, Kelly and Meghan and nephew, Cullen; along with extended family and friends. We would like to say a special thanks to Alberta Adrian for her friendship with Margaret. Rest in peace Margaret and enjoy eternal celestial bliss. Until we meet again may God hold you in the palm of his hand. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 1159 N. Craycroft Road, Tucson, AZ 85712. Arrangements by ANGEL VALLEY FUNERAL HOME.