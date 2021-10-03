Marilyn Warburton

Passed away on September 26, 2021 in Tucson, AZ. Marilyn was born in Newark, NJ to Helene Marie DuMont Zaepfel and Charles George Zaepfel on June 28, 1942. She was predeceased by her parents and older brother, Charles William Zaepfel. She is survived by her husband, Thomas McMullen Warburton; her younger sister, Helene Zaepfel Stalker; her children, Theresa Jeanne Warburton, Elizabeth Marie Smith, Marilyn Louise Warburton, Thomas Arthur Warburton and Paul Leonard Warburton; seven grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Marilyn earned her LPN nursing degree in 1961 from the S. H. Kress School of Practical Nursing; and a BS and MSW degree, in 1991, from the University of Arizona College of Education. She worked over the years as a nurse and a mental health counselor. She will be missed by family, friends, and people who were helped by her professional and personal outreach. A memorial website can be accessed at https://celebratingmarilyn.weebly.com/.