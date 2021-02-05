DENT, Mark H.
In loving memories of the Most Wonderful husband, father, papa, great-papa, great-great-papa, uncle, and friend.
Mark H. Dent of Tucson, Arizona passed away on February 1, 2021. He was 87 years old.
Mark is survived by his wife, Debra "Debbie" of 41 years. His children, Tom of Washington; M. Douglas of New Mexico; Mike of Arizona; A. Barton of Arizona; Denise of Arizona; Ray of Arizona; Julia of Arizona; and Virginia of Washington. His brothers, Jim, Lee, Roger and his sister, (Zonya) Marie. Many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews and his very special friend of many years, Homer Clounch.
Mark was born on April 21, 1933 in Hurricane, West Virginia to Thomas Alvin Dent and Doris O'Dell McKean Dent.
Mark was preceded in death by paternal grandfather, James Marshall Dent and grandmother, Lula Virginia Joyce Dent; maternal grandfather, John Thomas McKean and grandmother, Maude. His father, Thomas Alvin Dent and mother, Doris O'Dell McKean Dent. His late wife, Mary Josephine Welsh Dent. His brother, "Cody" William Lynn Dent; brother "Vern" George Vernon Dent; sister, Alice Margaret, and sister, Mary Jean.
Mark served in the United States Marines Corp and fought in the Korean War.Mark owned Nationwide Security Life Insurance Company, Restaurant Talk of the Town in Downtown Tucson (where Red Sovine had his last performance), Helsing's Family Restaurant, and was a successful Independent Insurance Agent for more than 65 years.
Mark is a Past Master of Jerusalem Daylight #66 Masonic Lodge of Tucson, Arizona with plural memberships with Builders #60 and Nelson C. Bledsoe.A Masonic funeral service will be given by his son, Mark Douglas Dent.A special white glove ceremony will be given by Tom, Doug, Mike, Bart, Ray, Joshua, Austen, and Robert III.
Cremation will follow his funeral service. The final resting place for Mark will be in Teays Valley, West Virginia at the Mount Vernon Cemetery.
Mark would like to say a special Thank You to each and every one of his customers whom he appreciated very much!!
In lieu of flowers please consider donating to the Alzheimer's (and Dementia) Association. The mailing address is 2290 N First Street Ste 101, San Jose, CA 95131 or online donations at alz.org/dsw. Please choose "in honor or memory of" Mark H. Dent in the space provided.
A Special Thank you to Catalina Springs Memory Care and Dr. Casto with Harmony Hospice.
Services at EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY.
Viewing Service on Monday, February 8, 2021, 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Memorial Service on Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at 10:00 a.m., 5801 E Grant Rd., Tucson, Arizona 85712