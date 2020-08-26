Mary Anchondo

In Loving Memory of
ANCHONDO, Mary C.
8/26/1921 - 9/10/2002
Happy Heavenly Birthday, Querida Madre/Nana. Today you would have been 99 years old. We miss and love you. As the years go by, we have never forgotten the love you had for your family and friends. A Mother you were to all, so giving and caring. We will always be thankful for you. The memories we have are priceless and will forever be kept in our hearts. Until we meet again...
- La Familia Anchondo
