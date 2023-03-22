Melvin "Mel" Zuckerman was born May 23, 1928, in Hackensack, New Jersey, the only child of Shirley and Norman Zuckerman. Mel attended New York University and upon graduation entered the job market as an accountant. In November 1952 he met Enid Slotkin, and they were married seven months later. In 1958, Enid and Mel left the East Coast and relocated to Tucson, Arizona where Mel launched a career as a homebuilder. He was energized and ambitious and quickly garnered respect in the community as a savvy businessman. Mel's physical health, though, suffered with the stresses of his career. He was overweight, inactive, and in poor health. Enid also suffered a health challenge during this time, and after her recovery, she began reading about the benefits of healthy eating and exercise. When she suggested to Mel the idea of opening a "fat farm" to help others get and stay healthy, he laughed. The death of Mel's father in 1977 changed Mel's life. A lifelong smoker, Norman was diagnosed with lung cancer. By the time he quit the habit, it was too late; Norman died six months later. To honor his father, Mel was determined to make the second half of his life better than the first, resolving to improve his health before his 50th birthday. With Enid's encouragement, Mel checked into a spa in California, where he spent four weeks. During his stay, Mel transformed his life by learning to eat right and exercise. This was his "A-Ha" moment." On the drive home from California, Mel shared with Enid his desire to help motivate others to change their lives this same way. Enid's earlier idea of opening a fat farm no longer seemed absurd - they now had a shared vision, and the idea of Canyon Ranch was born. Enid and Mel first set foot on the Double U Ranch in Tucson on a sunny spring morning in 1978. It was dilapidated and in disrepair, but they felt the magic. They purchased the property and just 18 months later Enid and Mel opened the doors to Canyon Ranch. It was truly a mom-and-pop business; Mel proudly wore a nametag that read: "President and Bell Captain." The business slowly gained momentum and eventually proved highly successful. Expanding first to Lenox, Massachusetts, where Mel and Enid built a second residence, and then opening multiple health spas, Canyon Ranch came to define excellence in the wellness industry. Mel built a sanctuary to empower people to change their lives, and he committed his life to the philosophies he preached. He exercised daily in the Canyon Ranch gym and enjoyed healthy meals prepared in the resort's dining room. At age 54, he ran his first marathon. He regularly enjoyed quiet hikes in Sabino Canyon and Mt. Lemmon, his sacred time for reflection. Mel's wish to share the principles of health promotion and disease prevention inspired the establishment of the University of Arizona's Mel and Enid Zuckerman College of Public Health, which opened in 2000. Mel and his family have supported countless philanthropic causes, focusing on preventive health, education, food sustainability, arts, youth, and poverty. Mel is survived by his true love and soul mate, Enid; his two children, Amy and Jay (Stephanie); his grandchildren, Nicole (Ken), Talia, Colton, and Riley; his two great-grandchildren, Chloe and Asher; his sister and brother-in-law, Paula and Arthur Molk; his many nieces and nephews and countless friends. A public memorial honoring Mel's life and legacy will be held Monday, April 17, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. at the University of Arizona's Health Sciences Innovation Building in Tucson, Arizona. In lieu of gifts, a memorial fund has been established with Pima County Joint Technical Education District (JTED). This fund will go directly to support the new Mel and Enid Zuckerman Health and Medical High School at Pima JTED for students and young adults pursuing careers in the medical field. Donations can be sent online to JTED at https://pimajted.org/j/mel-zuckerman-memorial-donations/ or contact Thomas Bogart at tbogart@pimajted.com. Arrangements by EVERGREEN MORTUARY.