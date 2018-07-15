MESSICK, Harry James
82, passed into eternal rest on July 9, 2018. Harry was preceded in death by parents, Captain Harry Joseph Messick, USN Retired, and Stella Piascik Messick, and grandson, Kyle Andrew Larson (age 21). Harry was born in New London, CT on March 23, 1936 and spent his childhood in Key West, FL and in northern California. His love of baseball was a constant in his life. At San Mateo High School was named Player of the Year in 1951, and was inducted into their Athletic Hall of Fame 1951, 52, & 53. He earned a scholarship to the University of AZ where he was named All American and helped the Wildcats win the American College World Series ('56 and '58). He earned a Bachelors' of Education in 1959. He was inducted into the University of Arizona Sports Hall of Fame in 2006. After a short career in professional baseball with the Cleveland Indians, Harry moved to MN to teach and coach baseball at Fridley High from 1960-68. He was also Assistant Football coach from 1960-63. Harry earned his Masters degree in Guidance Counseling in 1968 and completed an advanced Counseling degree from the College of St. Thomas in 1975. He counseled in the Fridley schools from 1968-1993 and was the Girls' Volleyball Coach from 1984-1989. After retirement, he became the Athletic Director for Anoka Ramsey Community College (1994-99) and then moved back to Tucson where he continued to enjoy many good longtime friendships and happy days. Harry is survived by children, Linda Messick (Elie), Mark Messick (Sue), and Adriane Heideman; grandchildren, Alex, Hannah and Bailey; his "special lady" Sue ("KC") Haugh of Tucson; brother, Dick Messick; nieces, Lynne Lineberry, Lisa Messick Wilson, and Laurie Messick; and most special cousins, Marguerite and John Ziegler (Elizabethtown, PA). Harry's greatest joys in life were baseball, music, friends and family. He wishes to thank the doctors and staff at Casa de La Luz for their excellent care in the last days of his life. In lieu of flowers, Harry requests memorials be donated to the University of AZ Baseball Scholarship fund, c/o The Wildcat Club, U of AZ, McKale Memorial Ctr, P.O. Box 210096, Tucson, AZ 85721-0096. Funeral Services in MN will take place on Thursday, July 18, 2018 at 11:00 a.m., with Visitation one hour prior to the service. Friends may also call for Visitation on Wednesday, July 18, 2018, from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. Interment will be at Hillside cemetery. A private memorial service in AZ will be held at a later date. MILLER FINDLEY 763-571-1300.