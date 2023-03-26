Michael James Collins, of Tucson, Arizona, passed away on March 5, 2023, at age 73, in the company of his family. Mike was born in Kankakee, Illinois on August 20, 1949, the son of James L and Norma J Collins. After graduating from Herscher High School in 1967, Mike followed in his father's footsteps and became an operating engineer with The International Union of Operating Engineers Local 150. In 1980, Mike married Gisela Harnach and together they moved to Tucson where his best friend Rex Ort lived. Mike founded his own company, Collins Excavating. Mike loved the mountains that surrounded his home, horses, planting and improving his land, music, and especially his family and friends. Mike is survived by his twin sister Cathy Collins of Kankakee, Illinois; in Tucson by his stepsons Kerry and Kevin Lanoue, grandchildren Kyle and Eva Lanoue, and great-grandchildren Kennedie, Aubrie, and Mason Lanoue; and his aunt Justine Collins of Denham Springs , LA. Preceding him in death are his wife Gisela (GiGi) Collins, parents James and Norma Collins, Uncle Charles Collins, Aunt and Uncle Delores and Vernon Percy, and Aunt and Uncle Dorla and Richard Meents. Adair Funeral Homes - Avalon provided services A celebration of life will be held on April 2nd 11am at Agua Caliente park, Tucson.