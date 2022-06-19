Michael DeConcini

Michael "Mike" John DeConcini Jr. was born in Fargo, ND on April 24, 1964 to Mike and Barb DeConcini. He passed away June 2, 2022. Mike attended Shanley High School ('82), Moorhead State University ('86), and Arizona State University ('87). He made our lives bigger, brighter, louder, and funnier. Mike will be deeply missed by his wife of 35 years Sheryl, his children, Jamie and Michael, by his mother Barbara DeConcini, his sister Nichole DeConcini and her sons Nick (Tessa) and Palo. His mother-in-law Dorothy Lohman and family: Susan, Jim, Ashley, and Jacob Honl; Tim and Tia Lohman; Jeff, Heather, Jack, and Elsa Lohman. He will also be missed by many aunts, uncles, cousins, and their children and so many wonderful and dear friends. He was preceded in death by his dad, Mike Sr, and father-in-law, John Lohman. Celebrations of life will be held July 25 in Detroit Lakes, MN and August 12 in Tucson, AZ. More details are available from Evergreen Mortuary and Cemetery.