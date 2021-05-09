76, of Tucson, AZ, passed away on Thursday, April 29, 2021, with his wife Pat by his side. Michael was preceded in death by his parents, Ida Grace Dmochowski and Michael John Dmochowski of Williamston, MI. He is survived by his loving wife and partner of 27 years, Pat Dmochowski, of Tucson, AZ; sister, Ida Jo Mahaney of Perry, MI; brother, John Dmochowski of Challis, ID; brother, Charles Dmochowski of Minnetonka, MN; daughter, Laura Primak and son-in-law, Dan of Lakewood, CO, and their children, Becca, Julia, Savannah and John; son, Michael Dmochowski and daughter-in-law, Lisa of Roanoke, VA, and their children, Emma, Eric, and Eliza; stepdaughter, Shannon Hines of Portland, OR and many grand dogs. Mike was born in Lansing, MI, in 1944 and grew up in Williamston, MI. He attended and graduated from Michigan State University and was always proud to be a Spartan. After graduation he joined the Air Force and proudly served his country for 23 years, retiring as a Lt. Colonel. Mike was a devoted, loving father, who as a single dad raised Michael and Laura and instilled in them a love of travel, camping, and a great sense of humor! Mike was a devoted husband to Pat, and they went on many adventures together, even buying an RV and traveling around the country for a couple of years. They took the position of camp hosts at the RV Park in Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Tucson, AZ, in the early 2000's, and liked Tucson so much that they settled there not long after. He loved his seven grandchildren, and asked them to refer to him as "Grumpy", showcasing his unique sense of humor. He was committed to gathering the family together every summer in Michigan, even one year in Hawaii, and would take such pride in watching everyone laugh, bond, and share stories. Mike was a friend to many, and was a master story teller himself, often embellishing those stories (to the amusement of his family). He loved to mentor and imparted invaluable life lessons that are embraced and will be passed on to future generations. He leaves a wonderful, indelible legacy of love, kindness, and memories to his family and those who were blessed to know him. Heaven is brighter and far more entertaining with his amazing soul. The family would like to thank the staff of nurses, doctors and workers at Tucson Medical Center, the Center at Tucson, and Cornerstone Hospital who cared for Mike over the last five months. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to two of Mike's favorite charities in his name: Good Samaritan Family Services in Ellsworth, MI (www.thegoodsam.com) or Gospel Rescue Mission in Tucson, AZ (www.grmtucson.com). A memorial service will be planned at a later date. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.