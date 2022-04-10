Miriam Faber

A blind date led her to marry Bernard Nemerguth in 1952, who in turn led her to East Moline where they raised their five children. A life-long learner, Miriam continued her education and became a respiratory therapist for Illini Hospital. She was also known as the "East Moline walker" (not getting her driver's license until the age of 48) and the "book store lady" for UTHS. Miriam was active in East Moline St. Anne Catholic Church. She also enjoyed playing bridge and was a voracious reader. Miriam was a frequent traveler - especially enjoying "hopping the pond" to England, where her life-long pen pal lived. For both friends and family, Miriam was an agent of change - envisioning, advocating for, and helping to foster a world where her sons and daughters could both have the same opportunities for success and love in the world.