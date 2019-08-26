WILDER, Nicéa Maggessi
Trindade
passed away peacefully on the morning of July 28, 2019, at home and with family by her side. She was born August 25, 1928 in Alfenas, Minas Gerais, Brazil and was raised in Belo Horizonte and Rio de Janeiro. Nicéa graduated from the Universidade Federal do Rio de Janeiro with a degree in Natural History. She worked as a palynologist for CPRM (Brazilian Geological Survey) until her marriage to John in 1972. She published numerous scientific papers during that time. After moving to Tucson she earned a PhD in Geosciences at the University of Arizona. Nicéa was a longtime parishioner and volunteer at the St. Thomas More Catholic Newman Center. She had a wide circle of friends and was active in Tucson's Brazilian/American community. Friends, neighbors, and family remember her energy, long walks, colorful vests, and beautiful singing voice. Nicéa was devoted to her family. She was preceded in death by her siblings, Nysa, Neyde Maria, Nara Maria, Nancy Maria, Nelly, Nice, José Maria and her sister-in-law, Judie Mary. Nicéa is survived by her husband, John; sister, Nathalia Maria (Homero); brothers-in-law, Joseph (Margaret) and William (Liisa); generations of nieces and nephews here and in Brazil, and the beloved Fofo. A Service is planned and will be announced. Feliz aniversário. Vai com deus, querida Nicéa. Arrangements by DESERT ROSE HEATHER MORTUARY.