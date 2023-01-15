Octavio Molera

Octavio departed this world after a full life of achievement and self-discovery. He lived his 75 years with fierce determination to learn and he found fulfillment in all aspects of life which he joyously shared with his heartmate and wife Carolyn Sue Molera. During his six-year battle with cancer, Tavo and Sue made a full transition to plant-based eating—something he credited with giving him much more time to enjoy this world and his loved ones compared with many of the other patients in his treatment cohort. Still Tavo passed from this world much too soon, in the early hours of January 6, 2023 at his home in Tucson, AZ. The youngest of eight children, Octavio was born June 3, 1947 to Artemisa and Pedro Molera in Nogales, Sonora, Mexico. The family came to the US when Tavo was a toddler and settled in Nogales, Arizona where Octavio at the tender age of five and speaking mostly Spanish at that point, volunteered to go into an English-only class. He had confidence he would succeed in that class and he did. Meeting challenges with confidence was a theme he was to repeat throughout his life. After graduating from Nogales High School in 1965, Tavo earned a BS in Business Administration and Accounting from Northern Arizona University in 1969. While at NAU he also joined the Sigma Chi fraternity, an organization he contributed leadership to throughout his life. After graduation Tavo moved to Tucson where he enjoyed a successful career in banking and business. He spent much of his time serving the community in the following organizations: Metropolitan Tucson Convention & Visitors Bureau * Tucson Airport Authority * Southern Arizona Water Resources Board * United Way Board of Directors * American Cancer Society * City of Tucson Citizens Bond Committee * State of Arizona Tourism Advisory Board *Governor's Housing Task Force * St. Mary's Hospital Foundation Board * Palo Verde Hospital Board * Chicanos Por La Causa Advisory Board * National Law Center for Inter-American Free Trade Board of Directors * Primavera Foundation Board of Directors. In 1995, Tavo made a decision that was to change his life. After decades working in business, he discovered a passion for counseling—and for imparting, especially to children, that behaviors can be changed and he wanted to help them find better ways to respond to life's challenges. To that end, he began by earning a Master of Counseling degree from ASU in 1997, followed by a PhD in Educational Psychology with emphasis in Counseling Psychology from NAU in 2005. For the next 13 years he devoted his talent and considerable energy to counseling and teaching, something he found incredibly rewarding. Tavo is survived by his beloved wife Sue with whom he enjoyed 34 years of marriage until his passing, his daughter Lisa Doan Molera, his stepson Richard Fergus, siblings Artemisa Damon, Hernando Molera and Yolanda Molera, and many other family members and friends he loved dearly. Preceding him in death were his first wife, high school sweetheart and Lisa's mom Elaine Beverly Doan, as well as his parents Artemisa and Pedro, and siblings Raymond Molera, Cecilia Ellis, Pedro Molera, and Manuel Molera. Services will be held at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Nogales, AZ on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023. A rosary will be conducted at 11:30 a.m. followed by Mass at 12 p.m. In lieu of interment, Tavo chose to donate his body to the University of Arizona College of Medicine Willed Body Program. In lieu of flowers, donations are appreciated in Octavio's name to the Inn of Southern Arizona (theinnofsa.org) or any cause that touches your heart.