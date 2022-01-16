Patty Griffin

62, went to be with our Lord on January 5, 2022 after fighting a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Patty was a devoted wife, wonderful mother, caring sister, loving grandmother, and sincere friend. She was born in Tucson, AZ on January 3, 1960 to Jack and Virginia Lopez. She graduated from Tucson High School in 1978. Patty was an amazing baker and worked at Fry's as a cake decorator where she met the love of her life, Wayne. They were married on January 12, 1991 and were blessed enough to be married for almost 31 years. Patty's greatest pride and joy was her family, especially her grandkids. She loved her Disney vacations, cooking and baking for holidays and birthdays, decorating for Christmas, the UofA, and AZ Cardinal Football. Patty worked at the UofA Bookstores for over 21 years and was known by the students as "the mom of the bookstore." She had a gift for making friends everywhere she went and for making each and every person feel special. Her beautiful personality and the generosity she showed everyone will be missed by many. Patty was preceded in death by her father, Jack. In addition to her husband Wayne, Patty is survived by her mother, Virginia; her siblings, Jack Jr. (Bina) and Sandra (Manny); her children, Delisa (Larry) and Gilbert John (Shea) and her grandchildren, Ambrose, Ayden, Cadyn, Aubryana, Carsyn and Andrew. Visitation will be held on Friday, January 21, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL, 6910 E. Broadway. Mass will be held on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Pius X, 1800 N. Camino Pio Decimo.