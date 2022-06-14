Rosenblatt, Paul

Paul Rosenblatt, age 94 and a resident of Tucson since 1958 passed away on May 26th. Paul was the third of four sons born to Abraham and Mildred Rosenblatt. In 1956 he married Joan Rosenblatt (Shufro) in New York and they had two children, Abram (1960) and David (1963) both born in Tucson.

Paul received his B.A. and M.A. degrees from Brooklyn College and a Ph.D. from Columbia University in English and Comparative Literature. He joined the faculty of the University of Arizona in 1958 as a Professor in the Department of English. Paul continued his academic career in administration at the U of A, where he was Acting Head of Romance Languages from 1973-1975. He then was Dean of the College of Liberal Arts, Humanities, Social Sciences and Sciences from 1975 to 1982 as well as Acting Provost of the College from 1980-1982. After returning to his beloved classroom in the Department of English, he returned to administration in 1993 as Acting Director of International Programs, followed by Executive Director of the Office of International Affairs and then, in 1998, Dean of Arizona International College. He retired to Professor Emeritus Status in English in 2001. During his career at the University of Arizona, Paul received numerous honors including a two year Fulbright Professorship at the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro, during which time he lived in Rio with his family.

In addition to his distinguished career in academia at the U of A, Paul authored and published four novels: "The Sun in Capricorn" and "A Constant Lover" with Watermark Press and "The Emperor of San Francisco and the Territory Beyond" and "Suite for a Borrowed Lady" with Amazon in e-book and printed form.

With a zest for life and renowned charm, Paul loved his family above all else. He and his wife Joan traveled extensively, usually making two international trips a year. He cherished the classroom and his students and what he liked to speak of as the "life of the mind". A native New Yorker, the city always held a special place in his heart and imagination. He enjoyed Tucson, especially the outdoor life, swimming almost daily, taking long walks, and playing golf weekly with a long- standing foursome. He was a baseball fan, even if he never forgave his beloved Brooklyn Dodgers for moving to Los Angeles.

Paul is survived by his wife of nearly 66 years, Joan, his two children Abram (wife Suzanne) and David (wife Renata), his brother Bernard (wife Leslie), and his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is pre-deceased by his father, Abraham Rosenblatt and mother Mildred, his older brothers Murray (wife Norma) and Sydney (his surviving wife Katherine). According to Paul's wishes, there are no memorial services. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to your local Public Library, the Brooklyn College endowment, or your preferred charity. Arrangements by Desert Rose Heather.

