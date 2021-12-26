Peggy Lockard

LOCKARD, Peggy Hamilton
age 90, passed away peacefully in her home on September 14, 2021. Peggy was born in Denver, Colorado on March 23, 1931 and grew up on a farm in Southern Colorado. In 1949 she graduated from South High School in Denver, CO. Peggy completed coursework at the University of Denver from 1949 to 1950, and subsequently received a degree from the UofA in 1960. She married Douglas Gieske in 1950 and became a mother to their two children Sandra (1952) and David Gieske (1955). In 1958, after multiple cross country moves, the Gieskes came to settle in Tucson, AZ. As sometimes happens, she later went on to enjoy her 'Gay Divorcee' days, which she spoke of fondly. In the 1970s, while working on the Tucson Planning & Zoning Commission, Peggy met the love of her life W. Kirby Lockard. They loved to travel together, visiting most of the U.S., Great Britain, Europe, Egypt, Greece (for multiple summers), Canada, Mexico, Australia and New Zealand. Peggy and Kirby enjoyed nearly 35 years of marriage together.
An award-winning publisher, a professional model, an author, a successful real estate broker, and a political/community activist, Peggy was a force of nature who conducted herself with grace and strength. In the 60's Peggy was chair of the Arizona Young Republicans and was named Young Republican Woman of the Year in 1966. In 1979, she founded Pepper Publishing, which she successfully ran for twenty years. In 1985, she received the Distinguished Citizen Award from the University of Arizona Alumni Association. Peggy is the author of This is Tucson: Guidebook to the Old Pueblo, known as "the" definitive guidebook to the city of Tucson (published 1983, 1985, and 1988). As a publisher she received the Benjamin Franklin Award (1989).
Peggy was also heavily involved in helping the Tucson community. Hoping to keep Tucson's city skies free of billboards, she served as chair of the Tucson Sign Code Advisory and Appeals Board and was a member of all six of Tucson's sign code committees. She served on the Tucson Planning & Zoning Commission, the Centennial Committee of the College of Architecture at the UofA, and was on the board of directors for the Tucson Festival Society, the Blenman-Vista Neighborhood Association, the North Mountain Park Association and Planned Parenthood of Southern Arizona.
Peggy was always an active political enthusiast. During the 60's she was involved in numerous Republican campaigns & attended/hosted rallies throughout Arizona and Washington, DC. To ensure her voice was heard she always made sure to write/call her representatives. Because the Republican party changed so drastically throughout her lifetime, she was in fact an avid Democrat for most of her life - and passed with a 'Feel the Bern' mug on her bedside.
Peggy completed extensive Hamilton/Schroeder genealogy research, traveled to Germany and Scotland, and then compiled The Schroeder Family Chronicles, a detailed history for the entire family.
Beyond her career and community, Peggy was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, friend, scuba diver, avid card player, and miniature poodle mom, but above all, Peggy was a persistent advocate. Everyone always knew where Peggy stood on an issue, and she was quite proud of this. "I always believe it highly important to stand up for what you believe and not hesitate to disagree with the majority or the powerful, especially if you might make a difference in someone's life." (Speaking Out an autobiography) She instilled in her daughter and granddaughters a strong instinct for Speaking Out and advocating for what you believe.
Peggy was preceded in death by her parents, Walker Gerald Hamilton, Hazel Schroeder Hamilton; her husband, W. Kirby Lockard; her daughter, Sandra Gieske Larriva (Phillip) and her stepson, Melvin Scott Lockard (Nancy Marmion). She is survived by her son, David Brian Gieske (Cyndi); her stepchildren, Rita Gail Champlin (Joseph) and William Brodie Lockard; her four grandchildren, four step-grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Due to COVID, no services are currently planned. A Celebration of Life will be held in the spring. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Peggy's name to Planned Parenthood, the Kirby Lockard Design Communications Endowment, College of Architecture; or the William Kirby and Peggy Hamilton Lockard Scholarship, College of Architecture, Kay Brown at P.O. Box 210075, UofA, Tucson, 85721-0075; or to Casa de la Luz Hospice, 400 W. Magee Rd., Tucson, 85704. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel.