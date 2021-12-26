Peggy Lockard

age 90, passed away peacefully in her home on September 14, 2021. Peggy was born in Denver, Colorado on March 23, 1931 and grew up on a farm in Southern Colorado. In 1949 she graduated from South High School in Denver, CO. Peggy completed coursework at the University of Denver from 1949 to 1950, and subsequently received a degree from the UofA in 1960. She married Douglas Gieske in 1950 and became a mother to their two children Sandra (1952) and David Gieske (1955). In 1958, after multiple cross country moves, the Gieskes came to settle in Tucson, AZ. As sometimes happens, she later went on to enjoy her 'Gay Divorcee' days, which she spoke of fondly. In the 1970s, while working on the Tucson Planning & Zoning Commission, Peggy met the love of her life W. Kirby Lockard. They loved to travel together, visiting most of the U.S., Great Britain, Europe, Egypt, Greece (for multiple summers), Canada, Mexico, Australia and New Zealand. Peggy and Kirby enjoyed nearly 35 years of marriage together.