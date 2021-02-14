Philip Dew

DEW, Philip E., M.D.
Philip Ellsworth Dew was born the son of Paul and Madge Dew in Martins Ferry, Ohio, on October 12, 1925. He grew up in Massillon and Lakewood, Ohio, where he first trained to be a concert violinist, but then decided to follow his brother Bob into Medicine. Philip volunteered for the U.S. Army during WWII, serving as an X-Ray technician in the South Pacific, rising to the rank of Technical Sergeant (T/4). He received B.S. and M.D. degrees from Western Reserve (now Case Western) University in Cleveland, Ohio, where he was selected to the Phi Beta Kappa honorary and served as Chapter President of the Phi Gamma Delta social fraternity, from which he recently received their Diamond Owl Award for 75 years of membership.
In July 1955, following three years of Pediatric Internship and Residency, Philip moved to Tucson with his wife, Jean and their two year old son, David to join the Pediatrics Dept. of the Thomas-Davis Clinic, becoming the thirteenth Pediatrician in Pima County, where he practiced for over 30 years. He was the first Medical Director at Intergroup of Arizona and retired as its Senior Vice President for Medical Affairs in 1993.
Philip volunteered in Tucson with the Family Service Agency, serving as President in 1961. He was lead in the Oral Polio Vaccination campaign in southern Arizona in the early 1960's. Philip is recognized as one of the founders of the University of Arizona College of Medicine, where he was an Adjunct Professor of Pediatrics. He served as President of the Arizona Medical Association from 1973 to 1974, and President of the American Group Practice Association from 1990 to 1991.
Phil was a strong supporter of Arizona Wildcat athletics, especially football, basketball, and softball.
Philip passed away peacefully on February 2, 2021. He was predeceased by his brothers, Robert and Richard and his wife of 44 years, Jean. He is survived by his sister, Martha Saylor of Lemon Grove, California; his wife of 25 years, Ruth Ann; his sons, David of Tucson, Thomas of Oro Valley and James (Mimi) of Scottsdale; grandsons, Brian and Taylor and numerous nieces and nephews and their descendants.
Services will be at EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY on Saturday, February 27, 2021 with Visitation at 9:45 a.m. and Funeral at 10:30 a.m., burial to follow immediately.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the "Dew Excellence in Primary Care" scholarship fund at the University of Arizona College of Medicine.