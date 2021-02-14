Philip Dew

DEW, Philip E., M.D.

Philip Ellsworth Dew was born the son of Paul and Madge Dew in Martins Ferry, Ohio, on October 12, 1925. He grew up in Massillon and Lakewood, Ohio, where he first trained to be a concert violinist, but then decided to follow his brother Bob into Medicine. Philip volunteered for the U.S. Army during WWII, serving as an X-Ray technician in the South Pacific, rising to the rank of Technical Sergeant (T/4). He received B.S. and M.D. degrees from Western Reserve (now Case Western) University in Cleveland, Ohio, where he was selected to the Phi Beta Kappa honorary and served as Chapter President of the Phi Gamma Delta social fraternity, from which he recently received their Diamond Owl Award for 75 years of membership.

In July 1955, following three years of Pediatric Internship and Residency, Philip moved to Tucson with his wife, Jean and their two year old son, David to join the Pediatrics Dept. of the Thomas-Davis Clinic, becoming the thirteenth Pediatrician in Pima County, where he practiced for over 30 years. He was the first Medical Director at Intergroup of Arizona and retired as its Senior Vice President for Medical Affairs in 1993.