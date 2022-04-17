Philip Richardson

Philip Dale Richardson, 94, of Tucson, AZ, passed away March 26, 2022. He was born on September 2, 1927 in Carterville, IL to Alec and Ethel Richardson. He served with the Army in the Philippines at the end of WWII, and married Shirley Simpson in 1948. Moving to AZ in the 50s, Phil carved out a career in broadcasting and sales; most notably in Tucson at KTKT in the 60s, and KCUB in the 70s. He was active in too many civic organizations to mention, helped start 88-Crime, and was an influential voice in local politics. Phil was a lifelong amateur radio operator (k7os), self-published 2 books, wrote his own blog, and entertained all with his many stories from growing-up in a coal mining family to his projectionist and radio experiences. At age 84, after his first wife's passing, Phil married Phyllis Edmond, who passed away 9 days after him. He is survived by son Gary Richardson, daughter Lisa Taylor (Charles); grandchildren Amy Schull (Jack) and Megan Watts (Ken), and great-grandchildren Taylor Schull, Rylee Schull, Calista Schull, and Benjamin Watts.