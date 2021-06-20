Rafael Montano

80, passed away June 11, 2021 with his loving wife, Gloria at his side. He is survived by his sons, Danny (Terry) and David (Kerry); stepchildren, Armando, Trisha (Greg), David and seven grandchildren, brothers, Richard (Cris) and Ramon. Rafael served 29 years in the US Air Force and the Air National Guard retiring as a Tech Sergeant. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus Council 5133 and served as a 4th Degree Knight. Ralph was a kind, thoughtful soul and will be remembered for his faith in God through the years. He will be greatly missed by family and friends. In lieu of flowers donations to Our Mother of Sorrows. Rosary and Funeral Mass will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, June 21, 2021 at Our Mother of Sorrows, 1800 S. Kolb Rd. Celebration of Life reception to follow. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.