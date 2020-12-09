Richard Castellanos

CASTELLANOS, Richard
Passed. Mary Castellanos November 7, 2020 and her beloved husband Richard J. Castellanos November 14, 2020 Married for 65 years. Funeral mass was at St Joseph Catholic November 20, 2020. Richard and his family moved to Tucson as a young child to find a better life. He met the love of his life Mary in Junior High in South Tucson. They dated throughout High School and were married after graduation. Richard will always be remembered for his humor and joke telling. Mary saw the beauty in everything. A talented seamstress, craft expert, transforming their home with radiating cobalt blue glass collection, Mary was devoted to Blessed Mother and part of the Blue Army. They loved to dance at the Marine Detachment of S Tucson. Richard was a financial advisor for AETNA Life Insurance. They spent continuous amount of time in community assisting organizations and Catholic Parishes throughout Tucson. In addition, they dedicated years to the faith based Cursillo movement and the Sierra Club of Tucson. Both were Eucharistic Ministers and distributed communion to parishioner's for decades. Richard had the honor of assisting Bishops of Tucson to lead and organize the Vocations Essay Contest for Catholic Schools over 18 years. In addition, he worked on the renovation of San Xavier del Bac. Richard & Mary's rank of Grand Cross of Equestrian Order of HS Jerusalem. They made many Pilgrimage's, which enriched their lives and faith. In his later years Richard's prayed the Rosary frequently and loved to have dinner with his daughters. Richard is survived by his sister, Rosemarie Huerta: and children, Thomas, Rose Ann, Teresa, Andrea. They spent the last five years within the care of their children in Tempe/Mesa AZ. Arrangements by QUEEN OF HEAVEN Mesa AZ.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.