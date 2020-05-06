Richard Padilla

Richard Padilla

  Updated

PADILLA, Richard Anthony

born January 25, 1950, passed away on the morning of April 30, 2020 after a brief but extensive battle with cancer. His final prayer was that the Lord cure him or take him home. The Lord took him gently in the early morning after spending a loving night being eased into rest by his beloved wife, Katherine Wickstrom. He is survived by Katherine; her children and beloved grandchildren; his own children, Sebastian Padilla, Michael Padilla, Christina Calderon, Ryan Ketchum, Gabriel Padilla, Athena Padilla and nine grandchildren. His Celebration of Life will be held Friday, May 8, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at Faith Community Church, 2551 West Orange Grove Rd., 85741. In lieu of flowers we ask that donations be made to Faith Community Church on his behalf.

