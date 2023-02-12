Robert Henry Buettner of Tucson, Arizona passed away on February 5, 2023 after a brief illness. He was born in Milwaukee, WI on June 22, 1937 to Erhard and Lois (Fish) Buettner. Bob spent his childhood outdoors, spending summers at Red Arrow Camp in northern Wisconsin, and at "Happy Hill", the family cabin near Slinger. He attended Milwaukee Country Day School, graduating in 1956, and Babson College in Wellesley, MA. After spending a year in Europe working in the tanning industry, he returned to Milwaukee to begin work at Pfister & Vogel Tanning Company. Bob met the love of his life, Kathleen Dobrient of Shorewood, WI on a blind date, and they were married in November of 1961. They had 5 children: Christopher (Heather) of Ephraim, WI, Robert (Joya) of New York City, NY, Polly (Byron) Gabriel of Scottsdale, AZ, and Thomas (Maureen) Buettner of Whitefish Bay, WI. A daughter, Elizabeth Ann Buettner, predeceased him in 1964. After retirement, Bob & Kathy divided their time between homes in Tucson, AZ and Keystone, CO, where they skied, biked, hiked, and golfed. He loved spending time with his 12 grandchildren, painting landscapes and traveling. He had a particular gift for photographing sunrises and sunsets. Bob enjoyed his life immensely, had a huge smile and an infectious laugh. He is survived by his wife of 61 years. He will be greatly missed by his wife, children, and grandchildren: Chase, Tucker, Beecher and Jack Gabriel, Jack, Buck, and Zoe Buettner, Cameron and Connor Buettner, and Will, Katie, and Janie Buettner. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the University of Arizona School of Art or the charity of your choice. Bob's life will be honored by his family with a private celebration.