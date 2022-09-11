Robert Foley

Robert Joseph Foley, Jr. was born on April 16th, 1950 in Oakland, California to Robert Sr. and Ethel Foley. He was welcomed into the family by his sister, Pat. Bobby grew up in Walnut Creek, California, a wonderful place where he loved to ride his bike through the hills near his home without worry. After graduating from Del Valle High School in 1968, Bob spent the summer traveling throughout Europe. He returned to attend school at California Polytechnic State University in San Luis Obispo, California. In 1970 Bob joined the United States Air Force and was stationed at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base. His time in the military was spent traveling to the different missile silos working as a Missile Electrician Tech. During this time, he met his bride, Linda. After his honorable discharge from the Military, Bob enrolled at the University of Arizona to further his education. This pivoted his career working for the Air Force as a civilian at AMARC, also known as "The Boneyard". While working his way up at AMARC, he was also enjoying his wonderful family life with Linda and their three boys, Bobby, David, and Nick. Bob thoroughly enjoyed his family time while running to 3 different Soccer games with 3 boys all playing at the same time. He was a proud soccer dad and coach which led to his dedicated involvement with the Ft. Lowell Shootout Tournament. Time flew and Bob retired from AMARC in 2012; however, he did not retire from all the things he loved. Bob continued his dedicated service of over 30 years to Fort Lowell and he continued to make beautiful music with his "brothers from another mother", Johnny and Petey. Bob woke up every morning with a purpose, this was to help everyone and anyone, even cancer would not stop him. He fought hard for all who loved him and won. Bob decided when it was time to leave this world, not cancer! On August 22nd, 2022, Bob sadly passed away. He is survived by his bride Linda, his 3 sons, Robert III and his wife Juanita, David and his wife Sarah, Nick and his wife Joyce, along with his 6 grandchildren Rob, Robert IV, Alastair, Desi, Alexzander and Jaxson. Additionally, he is survived by his sister Pat, brother and sister-in-law Garry and Rose, his nieces Tami, Vicki, and Bri, his nephew Max and his cousins. Bob was so grateful for the many friends and family who fulfilled his life and his heart. Come celebrate his life with us at Corpus Christi Catholic Church, located at 300 N. Tanque Verde Loop Rd. Mass will be held at 10:00 am followed by refreshments from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm.