47 of Tucson, Arizona passed away March 29, 2021. Preceded in death by her father, Oscar Rosas. Survived by her loving partner, Zachary; daughters, Serena, Hawley and Zalee; mother, Josie Rosas; siblings, Raymond, Robert, Patsy, Sylvia and Anna. Rosemary received her Bachelor's degree from the University of Arizona, Master's degree from the University of Phoenix, and was only a short time away in completing her Doctorate from Grand Canyon University. Rosemary was the proud Principal of her alma mater, Desert View High School. She dedicated her life's work to her girls and higher education. She worked tirelessly, to provide access to the best educational opportunities for each one of her students. Her ambition and pride shined through her endowment and advocacy for her beloved southside community. She was an extraordinary role model, always bestowing truth, words of wisdom and encouragement upon everyone she met. She lived and enjoyed life to the fullest. She will be remembered for her love of Disneyland and her adoration for her KDChi Sisters. Though she was taken from us to soon we take solace in knowing that we will forever feel her warm guiding light shining down upon us from heaven. Rosemary's spirit was strong, her smile contagious and her love everlasting. Rosemary, if you only knew how many lives you have touched. The outpouring of condolences and memories from so many are humbling, your memory will truly live on forever. You are loved and will be greatly missed. You will forever be a part of us all, till the end of time. Due to current restrictions funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers please donate to the Sunnyside Alumni Association Dollars for Scholars: In Honor of Rosemary Rosas. Sue Tillis, Treasurer; Sunnyside District Alumni Association; 8625 E Rancho Circle; Tucson, AZ 85715. Arrangements by CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY.