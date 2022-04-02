Santiago Nieto

Nieto, Santiago

Santiago Julio Nieto

(12/4/1934 - 3/20/2022)

A first-generation Mexican American, he was referred to as "Jim" by friends and family. Though born in Los Angeles, Jim was a true son of Tucson. He grew to find his life's calling as a husband, father, uncle, Nino, compadre, and entrepreneur. He was a proud member of Tucson High's class of 53', Caballeros Del Sol, and recipient of Tucson's Father of the Year award.

Meeting his wife Mary Alice Nieto as a teenager in high school, they began a loving marriage that spanned over 50 years of utter and complete devotion. Together they raised four beautiful and successful children: Kathy, James, Nicholas, Alicia. To know Jim was to know he loved food, travel, and was undeniably fun. Jim will always be remembered for his charismatic smile, unwavering happiness, and warm affection for family, friends, and community. He derived genuine pleasure and satisfaction in his selfless caring for others. The joy and laughter he brought to those he loved will never be forgotten.

A genuinely self-made man, Jim worked his way from a union plumber to being the president and founder of one of the largest mechanical contracting companies in Southern Arizona. His work was his life's passion. His tireless work ethic is reflected in the countless buildings he constructed under which the City of Tucson's residents have worked, lived, and played over the last 50 years. A true family man, he was able to pass on his entrepreneurial spirit to his children who all run their own businesses in the construction industry, building a legacy that will remain in perpetuity.

Jim is preceded in death by his wife, Mary Alice Nieto; parents, Federico Nieto and Rosaura Flores Nieto; grandchild, Clay Timmons and survived by his sibling, Natalia Nieto Slana; children, Kathy Nieto, James and (Sandi) Nieto, Nicholas and (Dr. Rhonda) Nieto, Alicia Nieto; in addition to over 30 surviving nephews, nieces, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

You will be missed, papa. We love you.

The memorial service will be held on April 9th at 11 AM at St Frances Cabrini, 3201 E Presidio Rd, Tucson, AZ 85716. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Beacon Foundation, PO Box 50544, Tucson, AZ 8570. Arrangements by Al Moore Grimshaw.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Nieto, Santiago Santiago Julio Nieto (12/4/1934 - 3/20/2022) A first-generation Mexican American, he was referred to as "Jim" by friends and family. Though born in Los Angeles, Jim was a true son of Tucson. He grew to find his life's calling as a husband, father, uncle, .... Read more