Scott Nelson

Scott Laurence Nelson, 64 of Tucson passed away April 27, 2022. He was born in Fargo, North Dakota on February 16, 1958. He is survived by his son Cameron Laurence Nelson, daughter Megan Lynn Nelson, ex-wife Donna Nelson and brother Adam Nelson. He was proceeded in death by his parents, Lawrence O. Nelson and Kathleen Brito Nelson. He was a graduate of Canyon Del Oro High School and attended Northern Arizona University. He worked for Otis Engineering after college before returning to Tucson to help run the family business, Avenues to Travel. He retired from the Town of Oro Valley, where he worked as the Special Projects Coordinator. He was involved in many organizations in Tucson, started the first telephone recycling program in the nation, a founding member and treasurer of the Chamber of Northern Pima County and coached his children's baseball teams. A Celebration of Life will be held at 9:00 am - 1:00 pm on 6/25/2022, at the Marana Heritage River Park, 12375 N. Heritage Park Drive, Marana. Followed by a luncheon. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation in Scott's name to Tucson Clean and Beautiful, PO Box 27219, 85726. Adair Avalon assisted.