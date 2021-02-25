 Skip to main content
Shawn Pickart

PICKART, Shawn Lindsay

passed away at the age of 64 on Friday, January 15, 2021. He was born on August 7, 1956 in Winona, MN and moved to Tucson as a child. He attended Amphitheater High School. Shawn had an adventurous, fun loving, free spirit and loved to get away to Mexico and the beaches of Puerto Penasco "Rocky Point". He was preceded in death by his father, Lloyd and survived by his mother, Betty and two brothers, Lane and Brian. Arrangements by OASIS CREMATION & FUNERAL.

