Steven Delbert Weatherford passed away peacefully at his home in Green Valley on March 7, 2023. He was 56 years old. Steve was born on March 12, 1966 to William Weatherford and Patricia Hamilton in Portland, Oregon. He is survived by his children; Patricia Weatherford, LTJG Reece Weatherford, Jordan (Tanya) Weatherford, and two grandchildren; Wyatt and Lily. Steve was a proud graduate of Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University as well as Gonzaga University where he received his Masters Degree. Steve enlisted in the Air National Guard in Tucson, AZ in 1991, and became a commissioned Officer in 2000. Steve was a distinguished graduate at the Academy of Military Science and received several commendations for excellence throughout his service. Steve was part of Operation Enduring Freedom serving 3 deployments. He retired with Honors as a Major in 2014. Steve found joy in a position as a logistical engineer and enjoyed being home with his dog Samantha. Steve was an outstanding scholar and had a love for history and the outdoors. He loved his children and was very proud of them. He will be missed deeply by all.