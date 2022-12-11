 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Terence Alston

Terence (Terry) George Alston passed away peacefully from Alzheimer's Disease, at age 86, on November 28, 2022, while in hospice care at his memory care home, Via Elegante, in Tucson AZ.  He was a beloved husband, father and grandfather. During his battle with Alzheimer's, he displayed tremendous courage, humor, and determination.  Born in London, England, he came to America in 1963 after receiving his Ph.D. in Organic Chemistry from London University.  He settled in Southern California and fell in love with the American West.  He was an avid backpacker, hiker, cyclist, and adventurer, as well as an accomplished woodworker.  He made his way to Maryland, where he met his wife of 32 years, Lois, while sailing on the Chesapeake Bay. They shared a love of choral and classical music, being in nature in the mountains and on the beaches, sailing, scuba diving, hiking and camping, and traveling to many of the National Parks.  They lived in Annapolis, MD, Hopewell Township, NJ, and ultimately Tucson, AZ.  Terry is survived by his wife, Lois Manowitz, his daughter, Dr. Erica Muller (Matt) of Dallas, TX, and three grandchildren, Madeline, Caitlin, and Jacob. Memorial donations can be made to The Hermitage Cat Shelter.  https://www.hermitagecatshelter.org.  Cremation by Evergreen Mortuary. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. 

