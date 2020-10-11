Terrence O'rourke

O'ROURKE, Terrence Shawn
our beloved husband, father, and brother entered eternal life on September 30, 2020. Terry, a proud Tucson native and Rincon Ranger, was born September 16, 1960 to John and Clare O'Rourke.
Terry worked at Raytheon for 38 years in the assembly and inspection areas. He was a skilled welder and metal worker, a gun enthusiast with appreciation and knowledge of fine products, and member of the Tucson Cactus Club who enjoyed nurturing and growing various plants and cacti. In addition to these interests, Terry shared his knowledge and love of Tucson history and the desert with his daughters and step-son on trips throughout southern Arizona and northern Mexico.
Terry was preceded in death by his parents and step-father Raymond Birenbaum. He is survived by his loving wife Antonia; daughters, Genesis and Shannon; step-son, Anthony Sotelo; nephew, Kevin O'Rourke; brother, John (Jill) O'Rourke; sister, Kay (Gordon) Williams; step-brothers, Carroll (Millie) and Courtney (Jean) Birenbaum; step-sister, Sheila Birenbaum.
The family expresses their sincere gratitude to Akshay Amaraneni, M.D. and the staff at Peppi's House Hospice for the care and comfort they provided to Terrence.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to your favorite charity or Tucson Medical Center's inpatient Hospice -Peppi's House Foundation, 5301 E. Grant Road, Tucson, AZ 85712 in Terry's memory. Arrangements by HUDGEL'S SWAN FUNERAL HOME.
