Tom was born on August 10, 1928, in Rugby England, attended Rugby School and Magdalen College at Oxford, where he earned a PhD in astrophysics. He then worked at the Royal Observatory in Cape Town before moving to the United States where he met and married his beloved wife, Jackie, in 1963. They moved to Tucson in 1969, where Tom worked as an astronomer at Kitt Peak National Observatory, studying distant variable objects, and was honored by being one of the few people to have a galaxy named after him. After retirement, he was ordained a deacon in the Episcopal Church and found what he called his truest vocation as a hospital chaplain at University of Arizona Medical Center. He was known for his generous heart, joyful spirit and desire to serve. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Jack, who flew for the Royal Air Force and was killed in World War II. Tom is survived by his sons, Ian (Kathryn) and Mike (Robin), and grandchildren, Schroedter and Hayden. A memorial Eucharist will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, July 22nd at St. Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church in Tucson. Memorial contributions may be made to the Society of St. John the Evangelist (www.ssje.org).