William Gay

GAY, William "Bill", Jr.
of Tucson, AZ passed away on April 4, 2020. Bill was born June 11, 1932 in Gunnison, Colorado. He is survived by this wife, Diane Gay; daughters, Terri Gay and Julia Gay-Thorson, and three granddaughters, Courtney Thorson-Phillips, Kelsey Thorson and Sydney Thorson. Bill served in the Navy from 1950-1954. Bill then attended Colorado School of Mines in Golden, CO, earning his mining engineering degree. After working for ASARCO for 30 years, Bill retired from the copper mining industry and continued with his professional surveying services for many years. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to a charity of your choice. A family only gathering will be held at a later date.
