William O'Hara

An old Marine died today . . . William John O'Hara passed away peacefully at his home in Tucson, Arizona, on December 15, 2021. He was born as the third son and youngest child to Tony O'Hara and Mandy Arbour on January 7, 1937 at the Bonnieview outside Waubaushene, Ontario. At the age of 15, he emigrated to the United States and two years later he enlisted in the US Marine Corps. Just two years after that, while stationed in Toyko, Japan, he became a US citizen. Known as Bill while growing up and John after he became a Marine, our hero proudly served his country for 20 years. After retiring from the Marine Corps, John began his second career as a flight test engineer, first with Bell Helicopter International in Iran and later with Hughes Helicopters, McDonnell Douglas, and Boeing in Yuma and Mesa, Arizona. He retired as a flight test director from Boeing in 1999.