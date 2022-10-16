William Towle

July 4, 1931 - August 11, 2022 Bill was a survivor beginning with his surprise premature birth on an impromptu road trip, to beating the medical odds. He died as he wanted, peacefully at his beloved Tucson home of nearly 60-years. Bill was purely an Arizona native except for 5-years in the Navy on the USS Prairie. He met the love of his life, Trish (1933-2014), while attending the University of Arizona on the GI bill. They married in 1955 and had 5-children. They lived by the motto of "Mi Casa es Su Casa." Their home in Tucson, Mt. Lemmon cabin, horses, motorcycles, and pool were always open to many friends and in constant use. Bill believed in having a good time as often as possible (especially play 31) and loved to have people around him, which he enjoyed until the day he died. He was a Sunnyside Junior High School math teacher for 31 years, retiring in 1994. Bill is survived by Cynthia (Darron Fick), Debbie, Pattylou, and Bill Towle (Sharon Brown), and grandchildren Danielle DeGrate, Kempton Hall, Enzo and Ferin Fick, Liana Towle Reynolds, and Lily Towle.