The Arizona Daily Star Sportsmen’s Fund Send a Kid to Camp Fund raises money so children with disabilities from low-income households and from active military families in Southern Arizona can attend overnight camp on scholarships funded by Star readers.
We are newly sponsoring two fall camps and have committed to paying for 363 kids to attend a fall science camp at a total cost of $55,190. So far, we've raised $13,405.54 toward those camps. We're at 24% of our goal.
All of the students going to fall camps attend a Title 1 school, which is a public school that receives federal funding because it serves a high percentage of students from low-income families.
We are committed to sending:
300 children to Camp Cooper at a cost of $32,000.
63 children to University of Arizona Sky School camp at a cost of $23,190.
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So far, we've paid for 20 students from Dodge Middle School to attend the University of Arizona Sky School camp at a cost of $5,500.
Sky School Associate Director David Austin wrote last week that "We just wrapped up camp this week with the kids from Dodge Middle School and they had a blast! It’s such a great time for them to be on Mt. Lemmon with the leaves turning and water everywhere we looked, and we had perfect conditions for looking through the telescopes too. They got to see three planets up close: Saturn, Uranus, and even Neptune. I can’t say enough about what a great experience it was for all of them.''
The University of Arizona Sky School science camp atop Mt. Lemmon is four days, three nights for high schoolers or three days, two nights for middle grades. Camp Cooper's three-day, two-night desert exploration camp on Tucson's west side is for fourth- and fifth-graders.
Since 1947, the Sportsmen’s Fund has helped pay for 45,248 children to go to overnight camp. We’re one of the oldest 501(c )(3) charities in Arizona and one of the most efficient, with 97 cents from every dollar going to send kids to camp.
Your contribution to the Arizona Daily Star Sportsmen’s Fund Send a Kid to Camp fund qualifies for the Arizona tax credit for donations to qualifying charitable organizations. Our code is 20450.
Joint Arizona filers can donate up to $1,009 for 2026 taxes, and other Arizona filers can donate up to $506 for their 2026 taxes. Our EIN is 86-6053274, which is needed for some funders.
Credit-card donations and details on the camps we sponsor:
Send checks, payable to Sportsmen’s Fund, to: Send a Kid to Camp, P.O. Box 16141, Tucson, AZ 85732-6141
For more information: Debbie Kornmiller at 520-954-3139 or info@azsendakidtocamp.org
Donations are welcome throughout the year.
Recent donations include:
Regina Bohnert, $15.
Susan and Chuck Bush, thank you for all you do, $300.
Peter Dregseth, $31.63.
Christina Fell, $52.51.
Vanessa S. Golos, $19.
Alfred and Sandra Luckau, $50.
JoAnne Mallie, $10.72.
Janis Nestor, $506.
Marc Pearlman, $300.
Jerry and Mary Petzold, $50.
Mary A. Rombough, in memory of Robert Rombough, $200.
Kevin S. Schoenfeld and Debbie Wojtowicz, $1,009.
Marjorie Shea, $100.
Carol Sneed, $100.
Byron M. Snyder, $100.
Eric Stern, $100.
The Salpointe Class of 1967 Lunch Bunchers, in memory of Norma Grijalva and Dan Kenny, $95.