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The Arizona Daily Star Sportsmen’s Fund Send a Kid to Camp Fund raises money so children with disabilities from low-income households and from active military families in Southern Arizona can attend overnight camp on scholarships funded by Star readers.

We are newly sponsoring two fall camps and have committed to paying for 363 kids to attend a fall science camp at a total cost of $55,190. So far, we've raised $13,405.54 toward those camps. We're at 24% of our goal.

All of the students going to fall camps attend a Title 1 school, which is a public school that receives federal funding because it serves a high percentage of students from low-income families.

We are committed to sending:

300 children to Camp Cooper at a cost of $32,000.

63 children to University of Arizona Sky School camp at a cost of $23,190.

So far, we've paid for 20 students from Dodge Middle School to attend the University of Arizona Sky School camp at a cost of $5,500.

Sky School Associate Director David Austin wrote last week that "We just wrapped up camp this week with the kids from Dodge Middle School and they had a blast! It’s such a great time for them to be on Mt. Lemmon with the leaves turning and water everywhere we looked, and we had perfect conditions for looking through the telescopes too. They got to see three planets up close: Saturn, Uranus, and even Neptune. I can’t say enough about what a great experience it was for all of them.''