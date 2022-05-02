Ben's Bells: Mark and Debi Hall

Tara Drummond nominated Mark and Debi Hall for their fundraising and volunteering. In her nomination, Drummond said of the Halls, “2020 was a very hard year for all, but in the midst of the pandemic and my mom’s Alzheimer’s diagnosis, my parents spread kindness all around.

“They started with sewing masks for Mending Souls and ended up sewing over 1,500 masks. After the need for masks declined they moved onto no-sew blankets and have currently tied over 250 blankets that have gone to nursing homes and various newborn units for babies.

“In addition to all of this, they have raised $5,500-$6,000 for the Alzheimer’s Association and are volunteering for the Alzheimer’s Walk Committee. They continue to make blankets, raise money and awareness for Alzheimer’s and continue to look for other ways to bring happiness to others.”

If you know someone who inspires kindness, nominate them for a Ben’s Bell at bensbells.org/forms/nominate-a-bellee

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

