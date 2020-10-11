Sending out an SOS in a time of need

Someone told me recently, “Last year at the High Holy Days I prayed for world peace, reduced traffic and more time at home. I guess I really should have read the fine print …”
We all should have read that fine print, no? Time at home is great, reduced traffic is welcome, and world peace is nothing to sneeze at. But in this crazy time of pandemic, stuck at home for months at a time, unable to do most of what we are used to doing and not sure when we’ll be able to do so again, who would choose that last High Holy Days?
But there wasn’t any way to know that last Rosh Hashana, was there? There’s an old Yiddish motto: Mensch tracht und Gott lacht. We plan and God laughs.
We launch our ships thinking we are sailing on a voyage to somewhere fabulous, and then it’s not safe to go back in the ocean after all.
Speaking of ships, a real-life shipwreck story happened about six weeks ago. In early August, three men set out on a 22-foot boat to make a 26-mile journey from the Pulawat to the Pulap atolls in the Federated States of Micronesia in the western Pacific Ocean. They were experienced sailors, but weather conditions changed suddenly, they went off course and ran out of fuel.
Fortunately, they landed on tiny, uninhabited Pikelot Island, 118 nautical miles from their intended destination. When the men didn’t arrive on time, a search was requested from the U.S. Coast Guard’s Joint Rescue Sub Center in Guam. It enlisted help from other organizations throughout the region, including the Australian Navy.
“We were towards the end of our search pattern,” KC-135 pilot Lt. Col. Jason Palmeira-Yen said, according the BBC. “We turned to avoid some rain showers when we looked down and saw an island, so we decided to check it out. That’s when we saw a big ‘SOS’ written in the sand, and a boat next to it on the beach. From there we called in the Australian Navy because they had two helicopters nearby that could assist and land on the island.”
The Australian helicopters dropped food and water for the stranded trio while Australian troops ensured that they had no major injuries.
Meanwhile, a U.S. Coast Guard C-130 from Hawaii dropped a radio to the stranded men so they could communicate with a Micronesian patrol vessel dispatched from the island of Yap. Everyone kept their distance because of the coronavirus. The Micronesian patrol vessel reached the men that night and brought them home.
It’s a great story. There these three guys were, lost at sea on a tiny island, going to become modern Robinson Crusoes . The fact that they thought to scrawl “SOS” in giant letters caught the attention of their highly cooperative international rescuers. Everyone did everything right, they survived unscathed and now are back with their families.
Amazing what human beings can do when they cooperate across international boundaries. Incredible what can happen when we depend upon one another to figure it all out.
Now, about that “SOS” the lost mariners dug into the soft sand of the beach on that tiny speck of an island in the very large Pacific Ocean. I mean, what if they didn’t actually do that? What if they just thought, “We are in deep trouble. I doubt writing SOS in sand that disappears every tide will make any difference. We are gonna die.”
But they didn’t say that. Instead, they wrote — sent out — that SOS to the world. They had the faith to try something so simple, so basic, so very unlikely to succeed. And by God it saved their lives.
By God.
You know, the Jewish High Holy Days are a bit like that scenario. We go through the whole year, think we are headed in one direction toward a goal, and then we unexpectedly get blown off course. And we find ourselves more than a little lost — or, this year, very lost — and wonder how we are going to find our way back again.
To whom do we scrawl that SOS? Where should we toss our message in a bottle?
But then Rosh Hashana comes along and promises, “You can still get home. You can find your way back on course. In fact, this holy day season is your chance to write that SOS in the sand. It’s your opportunity to ask for help to get back on track. All you have to do is start.”
Rosh Hashana and Yom Kippur tell us to take a chance on someone out there knowing, caring, being willing to help.
It’s not really so much to ask us, is it? To seek help beyond ourselves? To write that SOS, send a prayer out to the universe on the chance that it will be seen and answered?
That’s what Jewish tradition asks of us at this season. Take the time to pray, to do repentance, to seek forgiveness for what you did wrong. Find a way back from that deserted island. Return to the best within you. Admit you can’t do it alone. Ask God — and the universe — for a little help.
All you have to do is take a chance. All you have to do is let go of your little certainties and delusions, your bad habits and poor decisions. All you have to do is ask for help. Open yourself to prayer. Open yourself to repentance.
Write an SOS in sand on the beach of your own little island miles from anywhere, and God will find you, and help you. And so will the community around you. But first, you must ask.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!